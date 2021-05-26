Left Menu

Belarus calls for talks with West over plane incident, threatens retaliation - RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-05-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 14:40 IST
Belarus called on Wednesday for talks with the West over a plane incident that has sparked outcry and said that Minsk could restrict imports as well as cross-country transit in response to Western punitive measures, Russia's RIA news agency reported.

It was not immediately clear what kind of transit the threat pertained to, though Russian oil and gas flows through Belarus en route to Europe.

The comments, by the Belarusian foreign and prime ministers, come amid mounting international outcry over the forced landing on Sunday of a Ryanair flight in Minsk where a dissident blogger was arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

