UP man kills wife, throws his 3 kids into canal, arrested

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 26-05-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 14:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested on Wednesday for killing his wife and throwing his three children into a canal in a village here, police said, adding search for the kids was on.

The incident took place in Baseda village under the Purkazi police station area on Tuesday when Pappu shot dead his wife Doli (38) after an argument over a land dispute and absconded from the scene with their kids, they said.

A case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him and the victim’s body was sent for postmortem.

He was hiding in a forest area in the district and was arrested on Wednesday, police said. During interrogation, he told police that after killing his wife, he threw their children – Sania, Vishnu and Ashiti, aged five, four and two years respectively – into a canal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

