UK reiterates support for two-state solution for Israel-Palestinian conflict
Reuters | London | Updated: 26-05-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 14:43 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday he reiterated Britain's commitment to a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict during a meeting with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi.
"Reiterated the (UK's) commitment to a two-state solution, the importance of a stronger nuclear deal with Iran & our commitment to Israel's security in my meeting with @Gabi_Ashkenazi," Raab said on Twitter.
Advertisement
"Vital we make progress towards a more positive future for Israelis and Palestinians."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Palestinians
- Israel
- Dominic Raab
- Britain
- Raab
- Israeli
- Gabi Ashkenazi
- Israelis
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Palestinian rocket fire, Israeli strikes in Gaza run into second day
Britain to bring forward long-term plan on social care -minister
Britain sets out plans to crack down on spying by foreign states
Arab League chief condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza
Britain seeking constructive engagement on COVID-19 vaccine waivers