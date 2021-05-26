Russia expels Bulgarian diplomat in tit-for-tat move
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-05-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 14:46 IST
Russia on Wednesday expelled a Bulgarian diplomat in what it said was a response to a "baseless" move by Sofia to expel one of its diplomats.
In a statement, the Russian foreign ministry said it had summoned Bulgaria's ambassador to Moscow to notify the envoy of its move.
