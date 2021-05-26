Turkey's foreign minister to visit Greece on May 31 -Turkish state media
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he will visit Greece on May 31 as the NATO members seek to improve ties after a dispute last year that stoked regional tensions, Turkish media reported on Wednesday.
Tensions flared last year over a decades-old row over maritime jurisdiction and rights to offshore resources in the eastern Mediterranean. The two countries have since resumed bilateral talks to address the dispute.
"An invitation has arrived, I will go to Greece on Monday," Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber.
