Turkey's foreign minister to visit Greece on May 31 -Turkish state media

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he will visit Greece on May 31 as the NATO members seek to improve ties after a dispute last year that stoked regional tensions, Turkish media reported on Wednesday.

Tensions flared last year over a decades-old row over maritime jurisdiction and rights to offshore resources in the eastern Mediterranean. The two countries have since resumed bilateral talks to address the dispute.

"An invitation has arrived, I will go to Greece on Monday," Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber.

