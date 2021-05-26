Left Menu

Secrecy over COVID-19 science was catastrophic mistake, says UK ex-adviser

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-05-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 14:57 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former adviser, Dominic Cummings, described on Wednesday the secrecy surrounding decisions made by a grouping of top scientific advisers to the government as a "catastrophic mistake".

"I think there's absolutely no doubt at all that the process by which (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies) SAGE (took decisions) was secret, and overall the whole thinking around the strategy was secret, was an absolutely catastrophic mistake because it meant there wasn't proper scrutiny," he told a parliamentary committee.

