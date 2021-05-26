UK PM Johnson was advised to lock down on March 14, but there was no plan - Cummings

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was told on March 14, 2020 that he needed to implement a lockdown, but the government did not have a plan for one, his former senior adviser Dominic Cummings said on Wednesday.

"On the 14th we said to the Prime Minister: 'you are going to have to lockdown' - but there is no lockdown plan, it doesn't exist," Cummings told a parliamentary committee.

Johnson announced a lockdown on March 23.

