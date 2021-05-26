Left Menu

UP: 2 newly elected village heads take oath inside jail

Two newly elected village heads, who were recently jailed for violating prohibitory orders, have taken oath inside Muzaffarnagar district jail here, officials said on Wednesday. Over a dozen people were arrested in this matter, they said.

Two newly elected village heads, who were recently jailed for violating prohibitory orders, have taken oath inside Muzaffarnagar district jail here, officials said on Wednesday. They took the oath through CCTV camera on Tuesday in the presence of prison officials and panchayat members, Jailor Kamlesh Singh told PTI. Meanwhile, Mandwada village head Faiz Mohammad was arrested for violating prohibitory orders and creating violence when he and his supporters took out a procession in the village on Tuesday, police said. Over a dozen people were arrested in this matter, they said.

