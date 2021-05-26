Drug peddler arrested with 10 kg of poppy in J-K's Udhampur
A drug peddler was arrested and 10 kilograms of poppy recovered from him in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Wednesday, officials said. A police team intercepted a truck at Majalta area and recovered the poppy during the search of the vehicle, they said.
The narcotic smuggler, Amarjeet Singh was arrested and the vehicle was also seized, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.
