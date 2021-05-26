Left Menu

Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of firing across border at its forces

Reuters | Baku | Updated: 26-05-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 15:23 IST
Azerbaijan on Wednesday accused Armenian forces of firing at its troops across the two countries' international border on May 24-26.

It said its own forces had not returned fire and that there had been no casualties. Ties between the two countries remain strained after Azeri troops last year drove ethnic Armenian forces out of territory they had controlled since the 1990s in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

A recent border dispute has added to those tensions.

