Belarus leader denies having known arrested blogger was on board flight

Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 26-05-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 15:27 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday that he had not known that dissident blogger Roman Protasevich was on board the flight that was diverted to Minsk but that he would have given the order to ground it had he known.

Protasevich, an exiled opposition blogger, was arrested in Minsk on Sunday after Belarus sent up a fighter jet and the flight he was on board was forced to land over a false bomb threat, sparking international outrage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

