Belarus leader denies having known arrested blogger was on board flight
Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 26-05-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 15:27 IST
- Country:
- Belarus
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday that he had not known that dissident blogger Roman Protasevich was on board the flight that was diverted to Minsk but that he would have given the order to ground it had he known.
Protasevich, an exiled opposition blogger, was arrested in Minsk on Sunday after Belarus sent up a fighter jet and the flight he was on board was forced to land over a false bomb threat, sparking international outrage.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alexander Lukashenko
- Minsk
- Belarusian
- Roman Protasevich
- Belarus
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ryanair flight has taken off from Minsk, on its way to Vilnius, EU Commissioner says
Lithuania demands release of Belarus activist on a plane diverted to Minsk
UK bars Belarus airline after plane forced to land in Minsk
Canada slams 'outrageous' Belarus behavior; Minsk says its Canada embassy to shut
'They say code is red': transcript of controller telling plane to land in Minsk