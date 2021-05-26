Newly elected, nominated members sworn in as legislators
Puducherry, May 26 (PTI): Pro-tem Speaker of the Puducherry Assembly K Lakshminarayanan on Wednesday administered oaths of affirmation to each of the 32 elected and nominated legislators in the chamber of the Speaker.
Lakshminarayanan was inducted as pro-tem Speaker earlier in Raj Nivas by the Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and he then drove to the Assembly to induct the other elected and nominated members as legislators of the 15th Assembly of Puducherry.
AINRC leader and former Chief Minister N Rangasamy, heading the new NDA government, was among those who were sworn in as member of the House.
Rangasamy alone took charge on May 7 as Chief Minister pending induction of the other Ministers.
