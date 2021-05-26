Blast at Iran's petrochemical plant oxygen pipeline kills one - state media
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-05-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 15:47 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
An explosion on an oxygen pipeline in a petrochemical plant in Assaluyeh on Iran's Gulf coast killed one worker, Iranian state media reported on Wednesday, adding that the ensuing fire had been extinguished.
"One worker was killed and two others were injured in the explosion on the oxygen transmission pipeline," Iran's state news agency IRNA quoted Abdolnabi Yusefi, governor of Assaluyeh in Iran's Busher province, as saying.
Advertisement
"The reason for the blast is under investigation and the fire has been extinguished."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IRNA
- Iranian
- Gulf coast
- Iran
Advertisement