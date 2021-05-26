Left Menu

UK worried about bond markets turning against government in 2020 - Cummings

"It was the case that the Bank of England, senior officials in the Treasury, senior officials in the Cabinet Office were saying, 'We have to think about the consequences of, if we do this lockdown, we're gonna have to borrow huge amounts of money," Cummings told a parliamentary committee. "What if the bond markets suddenly spike and go crazy and refused to lend to us?

The British government and Bank of England worried that bond markets could turn against them in early 2020 due to the sums being borrowed to finance the pandemic response, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former top adviser Dominic Cummings said. "It was the case that the Bank of England, senior officials in the Treasury, senior officials in the Cabinet Office were saying, 'We have to think about the consequences of, if we do this lockdown, we're gonna have to borrow huge amounts of money," Cummings told a parliamentary committee.

"What if the bond markets suddenly spike and go crazy and refused to lend to us? We're gonna then have to find emergency powers to turn tell the Bank of England to buy the debt, etc, etc'."

