Mpumalanga man sentenced for murdering girlfriend

Mpumalanga police have welcomed the sentencing of a man who murdered his 37-year-old girlfriend.

Charles Maboate, 42, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for murder by the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court sitting in Middleburg on Thursday last week.

Maboate's sentence stems from a horrific gender-based violence incident that occurred at Mmametlhake on 27 June 2020.

The court heard how on that fateful day, Maria Mohaniwa Malinga had a heated argument with the accused, during which Maboate severely assaulted her until she became unconscious.

Members of the community who heard the commotion called the police, who arrived with medical personnel.

Upon arrival medical personnel and the police found Malinga lying on the street unresponsive. She was immediately rushed her to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Maboate is said to have confided in his neighbour, who then accompanied him to Mmamethlake police station, where he was arrested.

During sentencing, the accused was also found to be unfit to possess a firearm.

The policy management in the province has applauded the work done by the investigation team, the prosecution, as well as the judiciary in ensuring that a stern message is sent to perpetrators of GBV.

"The State means business when it comes to issues of gender-based violence.

"Those like Maboate should know that the State has had enough of people who prey on defenceless women, and we believe that the sentence will serve as a deterrence," said General Thulani Phahla, the acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)