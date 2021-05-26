200 kg of ganja seized from truck, four held

A total of 200 kg of ganja was seized from a truck transporting fish near here on Wednesday, police sources said.

Four persons have been arrested in this connection, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters.

He said while following up a dacoity case under Moodbidri police station limits, the investigating team received information that a huge quantity of ganja is being brought from Thoni Andhra in Visakhapatnam.

It was revealed that the ganja was coming from Hassan.

The four accused were escorting the truck in a car from Hassan.

On the way, they divided and supplied the ganja at many places.

When the truck reached near Mangaluru, it was intercepted by the police, he said.

The Commissioner said the accused were planning to supply ganja in Mangaluru, Kodagu, Hassan and Kasaragod.

The fish truck was transporting the ganja from Andhra to Kerala.

Other people involved in the network would also be arrested soon, he said.

Along with the truck and 200 kg ganja, a car, four swords, Wi-Fi set and four mobile phones were also confiscated.

