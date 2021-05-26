Left Menu

200 kg of ganja seized from truck, four held

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 26-05-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 16:35 IST
200 kg of ganja seized from truck, four held
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 200 kg of ganja was seized from a truck transporting fish near here on Wednesday, police sources said.

Four persons have been arrested in this connection, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters.

He said while following up a dacoity case under Moodbidri police station limits, the investigating team received information that a huge quantity of ganja is being brought from Thoni Andhra in Visakhapatnam.

It was revealed that the ganja was coming from Hassan.

The four accused were escorting the truck in a car from Hassan.

On the way, they divided and supplied the ganja at many places.

When the truck reached near Mangaluru, it was intercepted by the police, he said.

The Commissioner said the accused were planning to supply ganja in Mangaluru, Kodagu, Hassan and Kasaragod.

The fish truck was transporting the ganja from Andhra to Kerala.

Other people involved in the network would also be arrested soon, he said.

Along with the truck and 200 kg ganja, a car, four swords, Wi-Fi set and four mobile phones were also confiscated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021