Left Menu

Maha: Two held for injuring man in knife attack and firing at him

Police have arrested two persons for allegedly injuring a 30-year-old man in a knife attack in Thane city of Maharashtra, and also firing at him, an official said on Wednesday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-05-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 16:43 IST
Maha: Two held for injuring man in knife attack and firing at him
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested two persons for allegedly injuring a 30-year-old man in a knife attack in Thane city of Maharashtra, and also firing at him, an official said on Wednesday. The incident occurred in the wee hours of Tuesday, he said. The victim, Mohammad Manzoor, a driver by profession, and the accused knew each other, and they were on good terms till recently, senior inspector Rajendra Shirtode of Rabodi police station said.

“Around 1 am on Tuesday, when the victim was chatting with his friends near his house, accused Shabbir Abdul Gous, came there along with his friend Mohan Mallesh Macharla (22). Shabbir asked the victim why he was acting hostile towards him of late,” he said.

The accused punched the victim in his abdomen and also took out a knife and attacked him. Thereafter, he pulled out a revolver, hit him with its handle and also opened fire at him, Shirtode added.

The accused then fled from the spot, following which the victim was rushed to a hospital. According to police, the victim was injured in the knife attack, but escaped unhurt in the firing. Based on a complaint lodged by Manzoor, police have registered a case against the accused under IPC sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 504 (intentional insult), and the Arms Act, the official said. The accused duo was traced within 24 hours of the crime and arrested, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021