Maha: Two held for injuring man in knife attack and firing at him

Police have arrested two persons for allegedly injuring a 30-year-old man in a knife attack in Thane city of Maharashtra, and also firing at him, an official said on Wednesday. The incident occurred in the wee hours of Tuesday, he said. The victim, Mohammad Manzoor, a driver by profession, and the accused knew each other, and they were on good terms till recently, senior inspector Rajendra Shirtode of Rabodi police station said.

“Around 1 am on Tuesday, when the victim was chatting with his friends near his house, accused Shabbir Abdul Gous, came there along with his friend Mohan Mallesh Macharla (22). Shabbir asked the victim why he was acting hostile towards him of late,” he said.

The accused punched the victim in his abdomen and also took out a knife and attacked him. Thereafter, he pulled out a revolver, hit him with its handle and also opened fire at him, Shirtode added.

The accused then fled from the spot, following which the victim was rushed to a hospital. According to police, the victim was injured in the knife attack, but escaped unhurt in the firing. Based on a complaint lodged by Manzoor, police have registered a case against the accused under IPC sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 504 (intentional insult), and the Arms Act, the official said. The accused duo was traced within 24 hours of the crime and arrested, police said.

