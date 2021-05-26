Two held for robbing Gujarat-based man in south Delhi

Two persons were arrested for allegedly robbing a Gujarat-based man of Rs 90,000 when he, along with his daughter, was returning from a hospital where his son was admitted for COVID-19, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in south Delhi’s Saket area, they said.

The accused have been identified as Suraj (26) and P Rohit (26), both residents of Ambedkar Nagar, police said.

On Monday, one Ravi Srivastava, who is a resident of Ahmedabad in Gujarat and presently staying at Sheraton Hotel, Saket, lodged a complaint at Saket police station, the police said.

He said that on May 20, he, along with his daughter, was returning in his car to the hotel from the hospital. Around 9.45 pm, when he reached DIPSAR college at MB Road towards Mehrauli, two men came on a motorcycle and told him that the tyre of his car has got punctured, a senior police officer said.

When he came down, the pillion rider took away his daughter’s hand-bag containing two mobile phones, ATM cards, Aadhar card, Rs 90,000 cash, and both the robbers fled towards Madangir, he said.

Srivastava’s son is coronavirus positive and admitted to Batra Hospital. He is on ventilator, police said.

During investigation, police analysed CCTV cameras near the spot. The accused persons were spotted on a motorcycle that was without a number plate. Police traced the two-wheeler near a graveyard, they said.

On inquiry, it was found that the motorcycle was being used by Suraj and Rohit, police said.

''Suraj was arrested and one robbed mobile phone, Rs 14,000 and the motorcycle were recovered from his possession. He has around 35 cases against him and was released from jail April 15,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Suraj disclosed that he, along with his associate Rohit, committed the offence. He took Rs 40,000 and one mobile from the bag and Rohit the remaining amount and an iPhone, police said.

On his instance, Rohit was also arrested and the iPhone and the bag containing ATM and Aadhaar cards and other documents of the complainant were recovered from his possession, they said.

Rohit had come out of jail on May 12, police said.

