UK PM Johnson: Law will be merciful to EU citizens who miss settlement deadline

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-05-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 16:59 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he was sure the law would be merciful to anyone who misses the end of June deadline for the government's programme allowing European Union citizens to register for settled status in the country.

"I'm sure that the law will be extremely merciful to anybody who finds themselves in a difficult position," he told parliament when asked to provide assurance that those who missed the deadline would not face criminal prosecution under laws on illegal working.

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

