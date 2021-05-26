Left Menu

Germany condemns in strongest terms Belarus dissident "confession"

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-05-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 17:00 IST
The German government condemned on Wednesday a confession televised in Belarus showing dissident Roman Protasevich saying after he was pulled off a plane that was forced to land in Minsk, that he had organized demonstrations.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms the Belarusian rulers' practice of parading their prisoners in public with so-called 'confessions," government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular news conference.

Late on Tuesday, state TV broadcast a similar confession video of Sophia Sapega, a 23-year-old student arrested with Protasevich.

