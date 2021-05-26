Johnson: 'I take full responsibility' for pandemic response
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he took full responsibility for the response to COVID-19 and he was truly sorry for suffering during the pandemic after his former aide Dominic Cummings said mistakes led to unnecessary deaths. I am truly sorry for the suffering that the people of this country have experienced.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he took full responsibility for the response to COVID-19 and he was truly sorry for suffering during the pandemic after his former aide Dominic Cummings said mistakes led to unnecessary deaths. "I take full responsibility for everything that has happened," Johnson told lawmakers.
"As I've said before ... I am truly sorry for the suffering that the people of this country have experienced. "But I maintain my point that the government acted throughout with the intention to save life and protect the NHS (National Health Service) and in accordance with the best scientific advice. That's exactly what we did."
