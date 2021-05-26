Left Menu

Police declare riot, make multiple arrests in Portland

Two crowds gathered in Portland to mark the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd one peacefully singing and chanting and carrying signs, while the other gathered downtown, prepared for conflict, police said Wednesday.

PTI | Portland | Updated: 26-05-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 17:05 IST
Police declare riot, make multiple arrests in Portland
  • Country:
  • United States

Two crowds gathered in Portland to mark the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd — one peacefully singing and chanting and carrying signs, while the other gathered downtown, prepared for conflict, police said Wednesday. Five people were ultimately arrested after the downtown crowd lit fires, broke windows and threw objects at officers.

The downtown crowd included people wearing helmets and carrying gas masks, backpacks and tote bags. Some pushed a dumpster against the Multnomah County Justice Center and lit it on fire, while many others held umbrellas up to obscure their actions, and people chanted to burn the building down, the police statement said.

Police declared the gathering unlawful and moved in to create space for firefighters to put out the dumpster fire. People in the crowd responded by throwing frozen water bottles, glass bottles, eggs and metal spikes at officers, while also firing mortar-style fireworks at police, the statement said.

Once the fire was out and firefighters could get safely away, police backed off; then the crowd moved through downtown, breaking windows at City Hall and in some downtown businesses, lighting fires in trash cans and fighting amongst themselves, police said. Officers “made targeted arrests,” naming five people on charges including criminal mischief.

People protested in Portland for more than 100 days last year after Floyd's May 2020 killing sparked national rallies against racial injustice and police brutality. Other cities around the country also held demonstrations to mark the anniversary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021