Maha Excise seizes IMFL stock

Maharashtra Excise department has foiled a bid to smuggle a stock of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor IMFL worth Rs 53.58 lakh in a truck in Navi Mumbai and arrested its driver, an officer said on Wednesday. Excise officials had last week seized IMFL in Panvel and Vashi in Osmanabad with a collective value of over Rs 1 crore, including trucks, and arrested five persons.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-05-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 17:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Excise department has foiled a bid to smuggle a stock of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 53.58 lakh in a truck in Navi Mumbai and arrested its driver, an officer said on Wednesday. The IMFL was meant for sale in Goa, Excise inspector Santaji Lad said. The truck was intercepted at Kharghar bridge on Tuesday on a tip-off and 625 boxes of IMFL were seized. Excise officials had last week seized IMFL in Panvel and Vashi in Osmanabad with a collective value of over Rs 1 crore, including trucks, and arrested five persons. IMFL includes all types of hard liquor manufactured in India other than indigenous alcoholic beverages such as feni, toddy, arrack and others.

