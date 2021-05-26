U.S., Egypt working to let Israelis and Palestinians live in safety -Blinken
26-05-2021
The United States and Egypt are working together to let Israelis and Palestinians live in safety and security, U.S. Secretary of State Blinken Antony Blinken said in a speech during his visit to Cairo on Wednesday.
Blinken said during an event at the U.S. embassy in Cairo that Egypt was a real and effective partner in dealing with the latest violence between Israel and Palestinians.
