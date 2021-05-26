Left Menu

PTI | Firozabad(Up) | Updated: 26-05-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 18:11 IST
3 killed in separate accidents in UP
Three people including a three-year-old boy lost their lives in two separate accidents here on Wednesday, police said.

Satyendra (18), a resident of Agra and Ravi Kumar (23) from Hathras died when their motorcycle collided with a tractor-trolley, SHO of Jasrana Police Station B D Pandey said.

In a separate incident, three-year-old son of Maan Singh was standing outside his house in Ravidas Nagar locality when a tractor-trolley hit him and he died, Anoop Tiwari SHO of Ramgarh Police Station said.

Police said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

