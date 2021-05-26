Couple arrested for duping woman into buying mortgaged house

A couple has been arrested for duping a woman into buying a mortgaged property for Rs 2 crore in Masuri village here, police said on Wednesday.

The accused couple – Inderjit and his wife Sunita – sold the 680 square yard house, situated in Kashi Nagar of the village, by fabricating its registry and without informing the buyer that it had an outstanding loan on it, they said.

Advertisement

The duo had availed a bank loan of Rs 3.56 crore against the house and later sold it to Sanjoo, who lives in Niti Khand of the Indirapuram locality, they added. An FIR was lodged in this regard on December 9 last year under Sections 420(cheating), 467(forgery), 468(forgery for cheating), 504 (insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

The police had been on the lookout for the couple that was finally arrested on Tuesday. They hail from Raghunathpur village in Meerut and currently reside in the Raj Nagar extension here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)