Lockdown-busting trip was "major disaster" for UK government, says ex-adviser
Reuters | London | Updated: 26-05-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 18:15 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former adviser, Dominic Cummings, admitted on Wednesday his trip to northern England at the height of Britain's first coronavirus lockdown was a "major disaster" for the government's COVID-19 policy.
Apologizing for what he said were his mistakes over his decision to travel last year when Britain was under a strict lockdown, he told a parliamentary committee: "That whole episode was definitely a major disaster for the government and the COVID policy."
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- England
- Dominic Cummings
- Boris Johnson
- COVID
Advertisement
ALSO READ
England reports zero daily COVID-19 deaths for first time since July last year
Ashley Giles hints rescheduled IPL 2021 likely to be without England players
England players unlikely to be available for re-scheduled IPL: ECB
Britain seeking constructive engagement on COVID-19 vaccine waivers
Britain to bring forward long-term plan on social care -minister