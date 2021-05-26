6 members of wanted criminal Kala Jathedi's gang apprehended in Delhi

Six members, including sharpshooters, of wanted criminal Kala Jathedi's gang have been apprehended in Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Manjeet (22), a resident of Haryana's Jhajjar district and Mohit Gill (24), who hails from Haryana's Rohtak district. The remaining four are juveniles, they said.

On May 20, information was received that a man, Mohit Lamba, was shot at in Bawana area. Police rushed to MV Hospital, where the injured, who is a resident of Qutubgarh village, was admitted with multiple gunshot injuries, the police said.

He revealed that one Nikhil, who is known to him, had called him to Katewara Nahar. When Lamba reached there, Nikhil was standing with five others and they opened fire at the victim, they said.

Lamba somehow escaped to a nearby field and saved himself, they added.

During the investigation, it was found that one Prince, who was earlier arrested under the Arms Act in Kanjhawala, had given his motorcycle to one of the juvenile accused near Qutubgarh while they were going to kill Lamba. Prince also revealed that that he was asked by Jathedi's aide Priyavrat to help the juvenile in carrying out the murder, a senior police officer said.

Lamba is close to one Ajay Rana, who is currently in jail and has an enmity with Priyavart over the issue of distribution of profits from toll tax operations. Both Rana and Priyavart are in judicial custody, the officer said.

Jathedi operates the gang through Priyavrat, the police said.

''Police received a tip-off, laid a trap in Bawana area and apprehended six people who were involved in the case,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said.

Accused Mohit Gill supplied arms and ammunition to the assailants. The gang members had also planned another murder in Haryana on Priyavrat's instructions from jail, the police said.

Six pistols, 33 live cartridges and one motorcycle were recovered, they said.

