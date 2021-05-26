Left Menu

6 members of wanted criminal Kala Jathedi's gang apprehended in Delhi

Prince also revealed that that he was asked by Jathedis aide Priyavrat to help the juvenile in carrying out the murder, a senior police officer said.Lamba is close to one Ajay Rana, who is currently in jail and has an enmity with Priyavart over the issue of distribution of profits from toll tax operations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 19:05 IST
6 members of wanted criminal Kala Jathedi's gang apprehended in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Six members, including sharpshooters, of wanted criminal Kala Jathedi's gang have been apprehended in Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Manjeet (22), a resident of Haryana's Jhajjar district and Mohit Gill (24), who hails from Haryana's Rohtak district. The remaining four are juveniles, they said.

On May 20, information was received that a man, Mohit Lamba, was shot at in Bawana area. Police rushed to MV Hospital, where the injured, who is a resident of Qutubgarh village, was admitted with multiple gunshot injuries, the police said.

He revealed that one Nikhil, who is known to him, had called him to Katewara Nahar. When Lamba reached there, Nikhil was standing with five others and they opened fire at the victim, they said.

Lamba somehow escaped to a nearby field and saved himself, they added.

During the investigation, it was found that one Prince, who was earlier arrested under the Arms Act in Kanjhawala, had given his motorcycle to one of the juvenile accused near Qutubgarh while they were going to kill Lamba. Prince also revealed that that he was asked by Jathedi's aide Priyavrat to help the juvenile in carrying out the murder, a senior police officer said.

Lamba is close to one Ajay Rana, who is currently in jail and has an enmity with Priyavart over the issue of distribution of profits from toll tax operations. Both Rana and Priyavart are in judicial custody, the officer said.

Jathedi operates the gang through Priyavrat, the police said.

''Police received a tip-off, laid a trap in Bawana area and apprehended six people who were involved in the case,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said.

Accused Mohit Gill supplied arms and ammunition to the assailants. The gang members had also planned another murder in Haryana on Priyavrat's instructions from jail, the police said.

Six pistols, 33 live cartridges and one motorcycle were recovered, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021