Blinken arrives in Jordan last leg of Middle East tour
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 26-05-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 19:26 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Amman on Wednesday, the last leg of a Middle East tour aimed at shoring up a ceasefire that ended the worst fighting in years between Israel and Palestinian militants.
Blinken arrived in Amman after stops in Jerusalem, Ramallah and Cairo. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan Editing by Gareth Jones )
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- State
- Cairo
- Middle East
- Palestinian
- Gareth Jones
- Jerusalem
- U.S.
- Ramallah
- Amman
- Antony Blinken
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. children ages 12 to 15 could begin COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday
Top U.S. fuel pipeline remains days from reopening after cyberattack
Venezuela's academy of medicine asks U.S. to donate COVID-19 vaccines
U.S. Fed should require banks to hold more cash for climate risks -think tank
Tech giants join call for funding U.S. chip production