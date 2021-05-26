Left Menu

Blinken arrives in Jordan last leg of Middle East tour

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 26-05-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 19:26 IST
Blinken arrives in Jordan last leg of Middle East tour
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Amman on Wednesday, the last leg of a Middle East tour aimed at shoring up a ceasefire that ended the worst fighting in years between Israel and Palestinian militants.

Blinken arrived in Amman after stops in Jerusalem, Ramallah and Cairo. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan Editing by Gareth Jones )

