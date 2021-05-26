Left Menu

Germany's Scholz expects "revolution" in global tax rules within a few weeks

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-05-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 19:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that he expected a breakthrough agreement on a global corporate minimum tax and new rules to tax cross-border digital services within a few weeks.

"We're on home straight. Negotiations are taking place almost every day and at all levels of the G20, G7 and the OECD," Scholz said in a joint virtual news conference with French counterpart Bruno Le Maire.

"I have a very good feeling that in just a few weeks we will agree on a revolution in international corporate taxation, namely a reallocation of taxing rights and a global mininum tax."

