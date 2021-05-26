Merkel, Egypt's Sisi agree Gaza ceasefire must be stabilised
German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed in a video call with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi that the Gaza ceasefire must be stabilised, a German government spokesman said on Wednesday.
They also agreed on the goal of supporting a resumption in political negotiations, he said.
