Egypt's Sisi says direct talks between Israel and Palestinians are needed
- Country:
- Egypt
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday that the latest developments between Israelis and Palestinians reaffirmed the need for direct talks between the two sides with Washington's involvement.
Blinken visited Cairo for several hours on Wednesday as part of a Middle East tour aimed at shoring up a ceasefire that ended the worst fighting in years between Israel and Palestinian militants.
Washington and Cairo agreed to strengthen their coordination in consolidating the ceasefire and launching the reconstruction process in the Gaza Strip, the Egyptian presidency said in its statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. children ages 12 to 15 could begin COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday
Top U.S. fuel pipeline remains days from reopening after cyberattack
Venezuela's academy of medicine asks U.S. to donate COVID-19 vaccines
U.S. Fed should require banks to hold more cash for climate risks -think tank
Tech giants join call for funding U.S. chip production