Russia bans three 'undesirable' German NGOs - TASS

The Russian state prosecutor's office banned three German non-governmental organisations on Wednesday after labelling them "undesirable", the TASS news agency reported.

The groups were identified as the Forum Russischsprachiger Europäer, the Zentrum für die Liberale Moderne and the Deutsch-Russischer Austausch, the report said.

