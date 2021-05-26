Left Menu

Allahabad HC asks Noida SSP to produce before it woman confined by family

They got their marriage registered the same day.The two were living together happily but on October 7, 2020, Gautams parents and brother along with their relatives came to their house and beat her up.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 26-05-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 20:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has directed the senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district to produce before it on June 17 a woman who has allegedly been illegally confined to her home by her family for marrying against their wishes.

Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav passed the order on May 20 while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the woman, Shikha Gautam, and her husband Ajay Sirohi.

The petitioners' counsel submitted that Gautam married Sirohi at Arya Samaj temple in Ghaziabad on January 15, 2016. They got their marriage registered the same day.

The two were living together happily but on October 7, 2020, Gautam's parents and brother along with their relatives came to their house and beat her up. Later, her family confined her in a room in their house, the counsel said.

Gautam's family also took away her mobile phone but she somehow managed to send Sirohi a WhatsApp message telling him about her condition. Thereafter, Sirohi went to the Dadri police station but police did not get her released from the ''illegal detention'', the plea stated.

Justice Yadav asked the Gautam Buddh Nagar SSP to produce Gautam before the court on June 17, when the next hearing in the case will be held.

The court asked Sirohi to submit a demand draft of Rs 15,000 in favour of the corpus (Gautam) in the office of the registrar general, following which a notice will be issued to the respondents.

