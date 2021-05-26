Syria says efforts ongoing to improve relations with Saudi - local radio
Reuters | Damascus | Updated: 26-05-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 21:08 IST
- Country:
- Syria
Efforts are being made to improve relations with Saudi Arabia and positive results may come soon, president Bashar al-Assad's political adviser told a local pro-government radio on Wednesday.
A visit by Syria's tourism minister to Riyadh this week would not have been possible in previous years and is a positive step, Bouthaina Shaaban told Sham FM. (Reporting By Kinda Makieh, Writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Alison Williams)
