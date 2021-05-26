Left Menu

Several people killed in rail yard shooting in San Jose, California

Several people were killed and others were wounded when a shooter opened fire in a light rail yard in San Jose, California, on Wednesday morning, the county sheriff's office said. Santa Clara County Sheriff's Deputy Russell Davis told reporters that there were "multiple fatalities" but that they would need time to say how many people were killed.

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 21:13 IST
Santa Clara County Sheriff's Deputy Russell Davis told reporters that there were "multiple fatalities" but that they would need time to say how many people were killed. The shooter was now dead, he said. The shooting took place at a light rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority near the city's main airport and left "several people being treated," Mayor Sam Liccardo wrote on Twitter.

"The shooter is no longer a threat, and the facility has been evacuated," Liccardo wrote. Davis said he would share more information later.

