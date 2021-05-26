Left Menu

Andhra CM thanks medical fraternity for their services in face of COVID

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday praised and expressed gratitude to all the medical staff for their services in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 26-05-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 21:31 IST
Andhra CM thanks medical fraternity for their services in face of COVID
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday praised and expressed gratitude to all the medical staff for their services in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. In his interaction with some of the doctors, nurses and other medical staff in a virtual conference, the Chief Minister said, "We salute each and every medical staff for their service. Every nurse stood strong like a mother and served lakhs of people across the state. You have risked your lives to save so many people. Kindly reach out to us if there is any assistance needed from our side".

According to an official statement, the medical staff also appreciated the initiatives taken by the Chief Minister and his administration in battling the pandemic. "The Chief Minister also appreciated the efforts by the district administration for their efforts during the ongoing curfew which is being implemented in the state for almost a month now," the statement said.

In Andhra Pradesh, the field staff of all departments including the village and ward secretariats, ASHA workers and volunteers have been working relentlessly in the relief efforts. From a peak of 24,170 cases a few days ago, the state is now witnessing a decline in the number of active cases with an average of 15,000 to 16,000 cases reported per day, the statement said.

According to Union Health Ministry, Andhra Pradesh has 2,09,237 active COVID-19 cases. The total number of recoveries has reached 13,61,464 and fatalities have mounted to 10,126. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
4
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021