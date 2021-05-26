Highlights

Following are the top stories: NATION: CAL22 4TH LD CYCLONE Cyclone 'Yaas' ravages Bengal, Odisha as over 20 lakh evacuated; four dead Balasore/Kolkata/Ranchi: Cyclone 'Yaas', packing winds of up to 130-145 kmph, whiplashed the country's eastern coasts on Wednesday, dumping heavy rain, damaging houses and farmlands, and leaving at least four persons dead - three in Odisha and one in Bengal -- officials said.

DEL48 2NDLD PM PM says vaccine absolutely important to save lives, defeat Covid New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described COVID-19 vaccines as ''absolutely important to save lives and defeat the pandemic'', noting that this ''once-in-a-lifetime'' crisis has brought tragedy and sufferings at doorsteps of many and caused huge economic impact. DEL55 VIRUS-VACCINATIONS India becomes second county to reach 20 crore vaccination coverage after US New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) India has become the second country after the US to have crossed 20 crore cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

DEL81 VACCINE-J&J Govt looking into securing part of J&J vaccines for Indian market: Sources New Delhi: Johnson and Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine to be manufactured in India by Biological E cannot be directly channelled to the domestic market and will have to be handed over entirely to the US pharma giant as agreed by the firms but the government is looking at the possibility of securing a part of this production, sources said.

By Payal Banerjee & Prashant Rangnekar DEL89 LD ICMR-VACCINE-EFFECTIVENESS-SURVEY ICMR to examine effectiveness of AstraZeneca's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin New Delhi: In the first of its kind study since the launch of the AstraZeneca's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin in the country, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will conduct a survey from next week to examine the effectiveness of these vaccines in preventing progression of COVID into a severe form.

DEL88 FARMERS-LDALL PROTEST 'Black Day' protest: 'We are not going anywhere', say agitating farmers as they complete six months at Delhi borders New Delhi: Vowing to continue their stir till the agri laws are repealed, agitating farmers marched with black flags, burnt effigies and shouted anti-government slogans at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur protest sites on Delhi borders as well as in several parts of Punjab and Haryana to mark the completion of six months of their agitation.

DEL52 LANCET-VIRUS-RECOMMENDATIONS Lancet panel gives 8 recommendations for Covid management, says centralise vaccine procurement, distribution New Delhi: A Lancet panel of experts on India on Wednesday proposed central systems for the procurement and distribution of free Covid vaccines, part of an eight-point charter of recommendations to “curtail the loss of life and suffering” caused by the coronavirus resurgence in the country.

DEL78 BIZ-GOVT-WHATSAPP-LD DIGITAL RULES Govt says new digital rules don't violate privacy; seeks compliance report from social media cos New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) The government on Wednesday staunchly defended its new digital rules, saying the requirement of messaging platforms such as WhatsApp to disclose origin of flagged messages does not violate privacy, and went on to seek a compliance report from social media firms. DEL63 IMA-PM-RAMDEV Ramdev should be booked under sedition charges: IMA in letter to PM New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that yoga guru Ramdev be booked immediately under sedition charges for alleged misinformation campaign on vaccination and challenging government protocols for treatment of COVID-19. LEGAL LGD14 JUDGE-WEBINAR Onset of COVID-19 pandemic has led to paradigm shift in court functioning: SC judge New Delhi: The onset of COVID-19 pandemic has led to a paradigm shift in the functioning of courts and everyone has to become digitally literate to adapt to the changed scenario, else survival would be difficult, Supreme Court Judge Justice L Nageswara Rao said Wednesday.

LGD11 DL-HC-WHATSAPP-PETITION WhatsApp plea in HC says new social media intermediary rules 'unconstitutional' New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) WhatsApp has challenged in the Delhi High Court the new IT rules for social media intermediaries requiring the messaging app to “trace” chats and make provisions to identify the first originator of information, saying they violate the right to privacy and are unconstitutional. FOREIGN FGN7 SA-LD GUPTAS 'Firms linked to Guptas in S Africa got 49 billion rands irregularly from parastatal corporations' Johannesburg: A host of companies linked to the influential Indian-origin Gupta brothers received a total of over 49 billion rands in irregular payments from a number of parastatal corporations in South Africa, a witness has claimed at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. By Fakir Hassen FGN31 UN-JAISHANKAR-GUTERRES India conveys support for re-election of Antonio Guterres as UN Secretary General United Nations: India has conveyed its support to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for his candidature as chief of the world body for a second five-year term beginning January 2022.

