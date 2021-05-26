Labourer killed after being hit by rocks in U'khand

One labourer engaged in road construction work on Badrinath national highway was killed on Wednesday after being hit by rocks falling from the hillside following a landslip, police said.

The incident occurred near Marwadi between Joshimath and Badrinath when rocks falling from the hillside hit three labourers engaged in a road construction project along the highway, Joshimath police station incharge Hemkant Semwal said. One of them was killed on the spot. He was identified as Naresh, a labourer of Nepali origin who hailed from Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, he said.

Another Nepali labourer Krishna and one Prem Singh, a labourer from Ravigram in Joshimath, were injured in the incident. They were referred to the district hospital after first aid, Semwal said.

