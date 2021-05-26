Left Menu

2 quintals of beef recovered from brick kiln in UP

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 26-05-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 22:31 IST
Two quintals of beef was recovered from a brick kiln in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district on Wednesday, police said.

No arrests have been made so far, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Sub-Inspector Rana Pratap Singh raided a brick kiln situated outside Faridipur village. However, by the time the team reached the spot, the smugglers had already fled, the police said.

Two quintals of beef was seized from the brick kiln, they said.

A case has been registered against unidentified accused and efforts are being made to nab them, Station House Officer, Gosaiganj, Shyam Narayan Pandey said.

