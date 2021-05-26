Qatar pledges $500 mln for Gaza reconstruction

Qatar will provide $500 million to help rebuild Gaza, the foreign minister said on Wednesday, following a ceasefire that ended the worst fighting in years between Israel and Palestinian militants.

"Qatar announces $500 million in support for the reconstruction of Gaza," Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said in a Twitter post.

