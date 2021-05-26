Left Menu

5 held for stealing chemical from tanker in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-05-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 22:53 IST
Five people were arrested in Jaipur for stealing chemical from a tanker on Wednesday, police said.

The accused have been identified as Mangal Singh, the tanker driver, Lakha Ram Jat, the driver's helper, Jamal Khan, Hari Singh and Pusaram Prajapat, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a hotel near Dudu area where five people were found stealing chemical from a tanker after breaking its seal. Sixty-four drums of chemical and some cash were seized from their possession, Superintendent of Police, Jaipur rural, Shankar Dutt Sharma said.

The tanker and a jeep have also been impounded, he said.

The main accused, who has been identified as Bhawar Singh Rajput, fled the spot and efforts are being made to nab him, the police said.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Disaster Management Act and the Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Act, they said.

The role of the hotel owner is also being investigated, they said.

