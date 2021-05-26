Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi captured in Dominica

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who had recently fled from Antigua and Barbuda, was captured in neighbouring Dominica after an Interpol Yellow Notice was issued against him, the local media reported on Wednesday.

Police in Dominica captured Choksi on Tuesday night (local time) after an Interpol Yellow Notice was issued by Antigua and Barbuda.

Choksi had been living in Antigua and Barbuda since 2018 after taking the citizenship, Antigua News Room reported.

The Yellow Notice is issued by the Interpol to track missing persons.

The efforts are on to hand him over to the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, the local media reports stated.

Choksi, who is wanted in a Rs 13,500 crore loan fraud in Punjab National Bank, was last seen going for dinner in his car in Antigua and Barbuda on Sunday.

His staff had reported him missing after his car was found.

His lawyer Vijay Aggarwal had confirmed that Choksi had been missing since Sunday.

