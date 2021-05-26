Left Menu

Qatar pledges $500 million to support reconstruction in Gaza

The Qatari government has pledged 500 million to support reconstruction in the Gaza Strip after an 11-day war between the territorys Hamas rulers and Israel. Qatar has contributed hundreds of millions of dollars in humanitarian and development aid to Gaza in attempts to support past cease-fires with Israel.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-05-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 23:07 IST
Qatar pledges $500 million to support reconstruction in Gaza
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Qatari government has pledged $500 million to support reconstruction in the Gaza Strip after an 11-day war between the territory's Hamas rulers and Israel. Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, foreign minister of the energy-rich Gulf country, made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday.

“We will continue to support our brothers in Palestine in order to reach a just and lasting solution by establishing their independent state,” he wrote. Qatar has contributed hundreds of millions of dollars in humanitarian and development aid to Gaza in attempts to support past cease-fires with Israel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021