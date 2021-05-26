Qatar pledges $500 million to support reconstruction in Gaza
The Qatari government has pledged $500 million to support reconstruction in the Gaza Strip after an 11-day war between the territory's Hamas rulers and Israel. Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, foreign minister of the energy-rich Gulf country, made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday.
“We will continue to support our brothers in Palestine in order to reach a just and lasting solution by establishing their independent state,” he wrote. Qatar has contributed hundreds of millions of dollars in humanitarian and development aid to Gaza in attempts to support past cease-fires with Israel.
