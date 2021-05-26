Left Menu

Maha: Four booked for organising bullock cart race

Police have registered a case against four persons for illegally organising a bullock cart race at Usatne village in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday. According to him, the four accused were identified as Pravin Patil, Sachin Bhandari, Gurunath Patil, and Mahesh Patil, all residents of Usatne village.

Police have registered a case against four persons for illegally organising a bullock cart race at Usatne village in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday. The case was registered at Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar zone on Tuesday, but none of them has been arrested so far, he said. The accused had organised the bullock cart race in the village on Sunday, which several people had attended. As per the government rules and the court’s rulings, organising bullock cart races is illegal, the official said. According to him, the four accused were identified as Pravin Patil, Sachin Bhandari, Gurunath Patil, and Mahesh Patil, all residents of Usatne village. They have been booked under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Maharashtra Police Act. PTI COR NP NP

