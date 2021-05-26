Left Menu

Boat carrying some 200 people capsizes in Nigeria

"The boat was ferrying about 200 passengers" coming from the neighbouring country of Niger, said Yahaya Sarki, a media aide for the governor of Kebbi. "Their locally made wooden boat capsized mid-water," he said.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 26-05-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 23:21 IST
Boat carrying some 200 people capsizes in Nigeria
Representative image Image Credit: Coastguard.live.mil
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

A boat ferrying about 200 people capsized in the northwestern Nigerian state of Kebbi on Wednesday, though the number of casualties remains unclear, said a spokesman for the state's governor.

Such incidents are not uncommon in Nigeria, with track records of overloading and poor maintenance and safety, though the number of passengers in Wednesday's boat sinking means that dozens of lives were feared lost. "The boat was ferrying about 200 passengers" coming from the neighbouring country of Niger, said Yahaya Sarki, a media aide for the governor of Kebbi.

"Their locally made wooden boat capsized mid-water," he said. "Bodies are still being recovered. We can't ascertain the number for now." The boat capsized near Wara, Sarki said, referring to a town on the shores of Kainji Lake, part of the Niger River.

Many of the passengers were returning from a newly-discovered gold vein in Niger, said Qasimu Umar Wara, a resident of Wara town. "They usually go there in the evenings and return to Wara in the morning," he said. "Most of them are petty traders, food vendors and the local miners."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021