Six U.N. Security Council members condemn Belarus plane interception

Reuters | New York | Updated: 26-05-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 23:31 IST
Six U.N. Security Council members - Estonia, France, Ireland, Norway, Britain and the United States - condemned on Wednesday the interception of a plane by Belarus as "a blatant attack on international civilian aviation safety and European security." They issued the joint statement after Estonia, France and Ireland raised the incident in a private meeting of the 15-member Security Council.

The six members also called for an investigation by the International Civil Aviation Organization and the release of a dissident journalist who was on the flight. Security Council action is unlikely, diplomats say, because veto-power Russia can shield its ally Belarus.

