Six U.N. Security Council members condemn Belarus plane interception
- Country:
- United States
Six U.N. Security Council members - Estonia, France, Ireland, Norway, Britain and the United States - condemned on Wednesday the interception of a plane by Belarus as "a blatant attack on international civilian aviation safety and European security." They issued the joint statement after Estonia, France and Ireland raised the incident in a private meeting of the 15-member Security Council.
The six members also called for an investigation by the International Civil Aviation Organization and the release of a dissident journalist who was on the flight. Security Council action is unlikely, diplomats say, because veto-power Russia can shield its ally Belarus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
FTSE 100 outperforms European peers on strong earnings, upbeat GDP data
European stocks steady after Tuesday's rout, Commerzbank shines
European summer holiday season is on, says TUI
Netherlands defender Van Dijk out of European Championship
European stocks steady after Tuesday's rout, eyes on U.S. inflation data