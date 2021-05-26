Left Menu

UP govt ends 'Covid mishandling' proceedings against ex-Noida DM B N Singh

PTI | Noida | Updated: 26-05-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 23:55 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has dropped disciplinary proceedings it had initiated last year against IAS officer Brajesh Narain Singh for alleged mishandling of the COVID-19 outbreak in Gautam Buddh Nagar during his tenure as the district magistrate, according to an official order.

The state government has also ended proceedings that were initiated against him for alleged violation of guidelines of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic and the lockdown.

Singh had joined as district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar in 2017 and was shunted out on March 30 following a Covid review meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over alleged mishandling of the pandemic situation.

The IAS officer was later attached to the Board of Revenue, while Suhas L Y was appointed as the new district magistrate.

“It has been decided that the disciplinary proceedings started against Brajesh Narain Singh, IAS 2009 batch, be ended following his response over the matter and the report submitted by the chief secretary (education and health) and the chief secretary (medical education) of the UP government,” the government order issued May 21 read.

The disciplinary proceedings initiated against him for alleged violation of the IAS guidelines have also been ended by the order of the governor, it added.

Singh, who had a nearly four-year stint as Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate, has been known, among others, for getting consensus of farmers over the land acquisition for the first phase of the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar – a pet project of CM Adityanath. Following his shunting after a dramatic turn of events on March 30, the proceedings began and the matter was charge sheeted on August 28 last year, according to officials.

Singh had filed his response on September 27, while reports over the matter by the chief secretaries concerned came in February and March of 2021, the officials added.

Gautam Buddh Nagar had recorded its first COVID death on May 8 last year while its toll as on Wednesday stood at 428, according to official figures of the state government.

