Efforts being made to know how he got Dominica, says Mehul Choksi's Lawyer

Lawyer of fugitive Diamantaire Mehul Choksi, Vijay Aggarwal, on Wednesday confirmed his recovery at Dominicia and said that efforts are being made to get a clearer picture of how he got there. "I have spoken to his family and they are relieved that Chowksi's whereabouts are now known. Efforts are being made to speak to him so that one can know a clearer picture about how he was taken to Dominica," Agarwal said.

"Choksi, who is wanted in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, has been traced and apprehended in Dominica. This comes days after he had gone missing in Antigua and Barbuda. The Antiguan Police had issued a press release and said they had conducted numerous searches but to no avail in the matter.

Advertisement

The Police also said that they were investigating a missing person report made of 62-year-old Mehul Choksi of Jolly Harbour. Mehul was reported missing on Sunday May 23 at the Johnson Point Police Station, reports Antiguan Newsroom. Police release further stated that, Mehul was last seen at about 5:15 pm on the above-mentioned date before leaving home in a motorcar which has since been recovered. Mehul is described as being of Indian descent, brown in complexion, five feet six inches (5' 6") in height, heavily built with a balding hairline.

The Police also sought the assistance of the public in knowing the whereabouts of Mr Choksi. Anyone with information is asked to call the Johnson Point Police Station or the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), reported Antiguan Newsroom. Earlier, Antiguan Prime Minister Gaston Browne had said, the citizenship of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, an accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank scam, will be revoked and he will be extradited to India once all his legal options are exhausted.

Choksi, 61-year-old is an Indian-born businessman, residing in Antigua and Barbuda and wanted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED). Earlier, Choksi in an interview with ANI had claimed that he is innocent and all allegations against him are false, baseless and motivated by political expediency.

Choksi holds Antiguan citizenship and is the owner of Gitanjali Group, a retail jewellery company. An arrest warrant for Choksi has been issued in connection with the alleged Punjab National Bank fraud case. He was allegedly involved in stock market manipulation in 2013. Recently Nirav Modi, nephew of Choksi was ordered to be extradited to India from the United Kingdom to face charges of conspiring to defraud PNB of more than a billion dollars, a UK judge ruled. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)