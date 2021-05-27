Left Menu

Ethiopia says 22 regional officials killed by Tigray rebels

A further four have been wounded and hospitalized, said the statement issued on Twitter.Abiy declared victory four weeks after the offensive began and replaced the TPLFs regional administration with an interim one headed by officials appointed by the federal government based in Addis Ababa.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 27-05-2021 01:02 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 01:02 IST
Ethiopia says 22 regional officials killed by Tigray rebels
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Rebels have killed 22 officials of the war-hit Tigray region's interim administration, Ethiopia's government said Wednesday.

An additional 20 interim officials had been “kidnapped” by forces loyal to the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front, or TPLF, which ruled the region until it was toppled by an offensive ordered by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in November. A further four have been “wounded and hospitalized,” said the statement issued on Twitter.

Abiy declared victory four weeks after the offensive began and replaced the TPLF's regional administration with an interim one headed by officials appointed by the federal government based in Addis Ababa. But six months on, fighting continues in Tigray as pro-TPLF fighters wage an insurgent campaign in the region's countryside.

The attacks on the officials have been carried out “by TPLF fighters that claim to be fighting for the people of Tigray but have rather been actively engaged in the destruction of property, kidnapping and killing of members of the provisional administration that are tasked with bringing stability,” said the statement.

It added that the “TPLF have continued to burn down houses and fire ammunitions into households.” Nine officials were killed in northeast Tigray, the highest figure of any area, while six were killed in the region's central zone. Both areas have seen heavy fighting.

Reports of atrocities perpetrated by Ethiopian and Eritrean troops in Tigray, including massacres and widespread sexual violence, have drawn international condemnation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021